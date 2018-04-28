× Car crashes into house’s yard in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – A car has crashed into the yard of a house in Edmond.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the scene in the 400 block of N.W. 143rd, near Memorial and Santa Fe.

Officials said no residents were injured however they found blood on the car. The driver is believed to have left the neighborhood.

Officials are now searching for the driver, who could face charges in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.