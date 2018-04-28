Warm temperatures in store ahead of cold front

Details for Sunday’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon broadcast live on KFOR

Posted 5:29 pm, April 28, 2018

Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon 2017, Pic by Nick Oxford

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Memorial Marathon is Sunday and it will be broadcast live on KFOR.

You can watch beginning at 6:00 a.m. on a TV, on mobile or on the KFOR family of apps.  

If you are attending here is a course map 

Click Here for details on all the races taking place.

Here is a link to the new Memorial Marathon app. 

If you are attending be sure to use the hashtag #RuntoRemember on social media and you could be featured during the broadcast.

Tag @OKCMarathon and @KFOR on Twitter.

Don’t forget Instagram! Tag us there too @OKCMarathon and @KFORtv 

 