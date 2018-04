OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans gave a warm welcome back to the Oklahoma City Thunder after its season came to an end.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, numerous fans loudly cheered and held signs up for the team at Will Rogers World Airport.

🕓 Middle of the night welcome home 💙 pic.twitter.com/U0TmItYHOX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 28, 2018

Many of the players greeted the fans with high fives.

“Loud and loyal,” Thunder posted on social media. “Best fans in sports.”

4am 💙 A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Apr 28, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

This follows Game 6 against the Utah Jazz in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, with 96-91 as the final score.