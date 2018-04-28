× Game 6 Final: 96-91 Utah, Thunder’s Season Ends In Salt Lake City

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season come to a close in Salt Lake City as they fell to the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, final score 96-91. The Jazz win the series 4-2 and will advance to face the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Russell Westbrook kept his team in the game with 46 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Westbrook was 7-19 from beyond the arc. Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell led his team with 38 points.

The Thunder entered game six fighting to keep their season alive for a second straight game.

The Thunder jumped out to an early lead in hostile territory, and were up 22-18 on the Jazz at the end of the first quarter. Ricky Rubio had to leave the game for Utah with hamstring soreness.

Even without their point guard, the Jazz were able to remain competitive with the Thunder through the second quarter. The teams went into halftime with the game tied at 41. In the first half Westbrook led the way with 15 points.

Utah outscored the Thunder 37-29 in the third quarter to take an eight point lead into the final frame.

Even with Mitchell in foul trouble in the fourth quarter, the Thunder did not get the stops they needed to down the stretch. OKC trailed 94-91 with 37.9 seconds on the clock. The Thunder had two opportunities to tie the game off of in-bounds plays and failed on both occasions.

Steven Adams finished second on the team in scoring with 19 points. Paul George had five points on 2-16 shooting. The Thunder’s bench combined for 12 points in total.