Hot air balloon accident in north Oklahoma City

Posted 9:51 am, April 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:52AM, April 28, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A hot air balloon went down Saturday morning with two people inside.

Firefighters were sent to Morton Ave. and N. McKinley Ave. on reports of an aircraft incident around 9 a.m.  Crews had to remove the balloon from a light pole.

According to officials, no one is injured and there is no damage to the homes in the area.  However, the light pole received minor damage.