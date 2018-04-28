Hot air balloon accident in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – A hot air balloon went down Saturday morning with two people inside.

Firefighters were sent to Morton Ave. and N. McKinley Ave. on reports of an aircraft incident around 9 a.m. Crews had to remove the balloon from a light pole.

Hot Air Balloon Accident: Two people were on board the balloon went down near Morton Ave. and N. McKinley. No injuries. Firefighters removing the balloon from a light pole now. -BF 9:38 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7hY69R6VrI — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 28, 2018

According to officials, no one is injured and there is no damage to the homes in the area. However, the light pole received minor damage.