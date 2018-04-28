Metro woman says she’s lost everything after thieves snatched her purse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman says she’s trying to prove who she is.

“You just panic because you know somebody’s got all of your personal information and you know that you have to quickly, you have to immediately call and try to remember every credit card, every debit card, every check,” said Susan Harcourt.

Harcourt says she was walking her dogs with her husband near Lake Hefner Saturday morning.

And she left her purse in the car.

“You know, that’s not the best thing to do, but sometimes that happens and this time it was not the right day to do that,” said Harcourt.

Even though she hid her purse under some items in the vehicle, thieves smashed the window of her SUV and made off with her purse.

“My purse was gone and all my credit cards, my phone, checkbooks.”

Harcourt even lost her only key to her other car and says she’s had the locks changed on her house.

Even though she says it was a mistake leaving her purse in her far, that doesn’t give thieves a free pass to steal.

“You work all the time to pay for all of this stuff,” she said. “Then somebody just comes along and they just, in, I don’t know long it took them, probably 60 seconds at the most, and then we just spend hours and hours and days and days trying to fix it.”

Police say it’s an increasing trend as the days get warmer and people are out and about.

They urge people to not leave anything in vehicles.