OSU Closes Out Spring Football With Scrimmage

20,000 thousand fans wearing orange entered Boone Pickens Stadium to see the new look OSU Cowboys take the field. With only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster, the Pokes were forced to have a simple offense-defense scrimmage as opposed to a traditional orange-white game.

Taylor Cornelius continued his solid case to be the starting quarterback. He went 15 of 27 for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown. That lone touchdown coming in the first quarter of the scrimmage when he found walk on wide receiver Landon Wolf for a 51 yard strike.

Wolf wasn't close to done either. He had an impressive catch in traffic that set up a J.D. King touchdown. Wolf led all OSU receivers in the 90 plus play scrimmage with nearly 100 yards.

Mike Gundy said, "I thought we threw the ball well. I thought Taylor (Cornelius) threw the ball well. We can run the ball effectively so overall it was a good day for us."

Cornelius added, "I think everything went good. We did good as an offense in the spring. I thought everyone came together, guys stepped up and it has looked really well so far."

Cornelius later hit Tyron Johnson for a 52 yard gain. Johnson had more than 70 yards receiving. That again set up the second touchdown of the day for J.D. King. However, Chuba Hubbard was the high yardage back averaging nearly eight yards a carry and tallying over 80 yards rushing.

Norman North Quarterback Jon Kolar accounted for the games second and final touchdown pass as he hit L.C. Greenwood for an eight yard score.

It wasn't all offense though. Jim Knowles new defense saw Calvin Bundage, the former Edmond Santa Fe standout, get two sacks. The OSU defense had five sacks total and three tackles for loss on the day. Knowles continues to gain the respect of his newly inherited players.

“The spring is hard to evaluate just based on going against each other for five or six weeks. The comments I had about coach Knowles a month ago are the same. He’s highly intelligent, and I like his demeanor. I think he understands how to teach and coach the young players.”