× Sooners and Cowboys Head to the NFL on Final Day of Draft

The final day of the NFL Draft saw a select few Sooners and Cowboys hear their name called to go to the next level.

Rounds 4-7 took place, but it wasn’t until the fifth round we heard Oklahoma State defensive back Tre Flowers selected. He was picked 146th overall by the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the fifth straight year a Cowboy defender has been taken in the draft. Flowers was a second team All-American in 2017.

A few picks later, Oklahoma linebacker Obo Okoronwko was taken 160th overall to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the 23rd pick of the fifth round. Okoronkwo had 17.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2017. Lincon Riley said, “Obo is a really special pass-rusher. We’ve been fortunate to have one of the best offensive lines in the country here the last couple years and we had fits blocking him in practice just like everyone else did. He’s really come into his own as a player. Ogbo was extremely raw when he first got to OU, but he really bought in and developed, and his knowledge base grew. He’s got that twitchy explosiveness you look for in a pass-rusher, but he’s got a lot of strength as well. He’s got a great motor with the speed to beat you around the edge, but also the power to bull-rush people and win physically inside. He is a nightmare if you can get him in one-on-one pass-rush situations.”

He was the last Sooner selected in the draft.

One more Cowboy was called in the 7th round. Wide Receiver Marcell Ateman was taken by the Oakland Raiders 228th overall in the seventh round. Ateman haled in 59 catches for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season.

OSU’s four draft picks are tied for the most players selected in a single draft in school history. However, OSU has accomplished the feat ten times.

Even though others weren’t taken in the draft, they had chanced to sign free agent deals elsewhere. Former Millwood and Texas Tech star wide receiver Cameron Batson signed a free agent deal with the Titans. UCO wide receiver J.T. Luper signed with Tennessee as well. Below is a list of Sooners and Cowboys who signed free agent deals and where they went.

Oklahoma Free Agent Signings:

Jeff Badet (WR) – Vikings

Dimitri Flowers (FB) – Jets

Du’Vonta Lampkin (DT) – Ravens

Steven Parker (DB) – Rams

Erik Wren (C) – Browns

Jordan Thomas (CB) – Eagles

Oklahoma State Free Agent Signings:

Zach Crabtree (T) – Chargers

Brad Lundblade (C) – Seahawks

Chris Lacy (WR) – Patriots