Watch: Twin landmarks implode in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Twin landmarks in west Oklahoma City have come tumbling down.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, demotion crews from K & M Wrecking set explosive charges off to bring down the smokestacks at OG&E’s Mustang Power Plant.

Sat. AM implosion if twin stacks @OGandE Mustang Power Plant in OKC. (Commentary by the boy) @kfor pic.twitter.com/CFSdTHOsqR — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) April 28, 2018

The plant is undergoing a more than $400 million renovation.

The portion of the facility was no longer in operation, having generated power in the metro area since the 1950s.

New natural gas generators and solar collectors now produce power at the plant as the company modernizes its operations.