Severe storms possible during middle of the week

Celebrities share throwback photos for #OldHeadshotDay

Posted 6:29 pm, April 29, 2018, by

A recent hashtag on social media had some of the biggest stars in the entertainment biz poking a little fun at themselves by sharing their headshots from back when they were just starting out.

WDAF reports that #OldHeadshotDay became trending over the weekend, and celebs like Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill, Reba McEntire, Viola Davis, and so many more were sharing their old photos on social media.