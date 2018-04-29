Celebrities share throwback photos for #OldHeadshotDay

A recent hashtag on social media had some of the biggest stars in the entertainment biz poking a little fun at themselves by sharing their headshots from back when they were just starting out.

WDAF reports that #OldHeadshotDay became trending over the weekend, and celebs like Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill, Reba McEntire, Viola Davis, and so many more were sharing their old photos on social media.

Parasol ✅ Top pony ✅ Sassy smile ✅ Cut off Jean overalls ✅

12 year old confidence 💯💖✅ and I’m currently a much more impressive 5’2 now… 😂 #OldHeadShot pic.twitter.com/uJ1lKI8rfW — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 27, 2018

I don’t remember ever being this happy in my 20s… #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/XKpx1zIx3A — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2018

I was feeling myself during this shoot. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/DjXBxN1GJA — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 28, 2018

Highlights and hair gel – still waiting to hear back from that boy band I auditioned for #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/ecDqtnD3e7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 28, 2018

Thank you to the person who made sure that one strand of hair was perfectly out of place. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/Vigeb2Dlx1 — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) April 29, 2018

Ok last ones!! Actually I have more but it’s just ridiculous at this point lol!! So many mistakes lol!! #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/fOFUdlGUym — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 29, 2018

#oldheadshotday 1989. I was going for Jaclyn Smith. But you know, with no makeup or money. pic.twitter.com/D4KRS0YYlX — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 28, 2018

Cub reporter on the Wimbledon News, aged 19. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/9PXCxM93lL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 29, 2018

Happy #oldheadshotday

I was an imp even back then ! pic.twitter.com/zcbtdyXhtf — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) April 28, 2018

I triple dog dare you to find a more 90’s collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018

#oldheadshotday This was a high risk shoot. I almost set my unibrow on fire. pic.twitter.com/ilNFNtBIPM — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 28, 2018

#oldheadshotday signed and ready to go 👌🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/CkpakA2eO2 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 28, 2018