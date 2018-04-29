Celebrities share throwback photos for #OldHeadshotDay

A recent hashtag on social media had some of the biggest stars in the entertainment biz poking a little fun at themselves by sharing their headshots from back when they were just starting out.
WDAF reports that #OldHeadshotDay became trending over the weekend, and celebs like Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill, Reba McEntire, Viola Davis, and so many more were sharing their old photos on social media.
Parasol ✅ Top pony ✅ Sassy smile ✅ Cut off Jean overalls ✅
12 year old confidence 💯💖✅ and I’m currently a much more impressive 5’2 now… 😂 #OldHeadShot pic.twitter.com/uJ1lKI8rfW
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) April 27, 2018
#OldHeadShotDay pic.twitter.com/EyCmP51xjc
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 28, 2018
I don’t remember ever being this happy in my 20s… #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/XKpx1zIx3A
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2018
I couldn’t pass up #oldheadshotday!!! #toomuchfun #headshots #reba #headshot pic.twitter.com/tqcYeKOI5v
— Reba (@reba) April 28, 2018
I was feeling myself during this shoot. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/DjXBxN1GJA
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 28, 2018
Ok, fine. I’ll post one… #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/NPM8zdiumS
— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) April 28, 2018
Highlights and hair gel – still waiting to hear back from that boy band I auditioned for #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/ecDqtnD3e7
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 28, 2018
#fbf #oldheadshotday waaaayyyy back when… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sGhWbyaSoD
— Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) April 28, 2018
Thank you to the person who made sure that one strand of hair was perfectly out of place. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/Vigeb2Dlx1
— Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) April 29, 2018
Ok last ones!! Actually I have more but it’s just ridiculous at this point lol!! So many mistakes lol!! #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/fOFUdlGUym
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 29, 2018
#oldheadshotday 1989. I was going for Jaclyn Smith. But you know, with no makeup or money. pic.twitter.com/D4KRS0YYlX
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 28, 2018
Cub reporter on the Wimbledon News, aged 19. #OldHeadshotDay pic.twitter.com/9PXCxM93lL
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 29, 2018
Happy #oldheadshotday
I was an imp even back then ! pic.twitter.com/zcbtdyXhtf
— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) April 28, 2018
Special skills: journaling, sensitivity, hair. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/EEf9Z58cV2
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 28, 2018
I triple dog dare you to find a more 90’s collection of photos. #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/1H0UhskjXU
— Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) April 27, 2018
This was a high risk shoot. I almost set my unibrow on fire. pic.twitter.com/ilNFNtBIPM
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 28, 2018
Left or right. Which is worse?! #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/E5qQ0M8Q4Q
— Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) April 28, 2018
#oldheadshotday signed and ready to go 👌🏽🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/CkpakA2eO2
— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 28, 2018
So there’s this… #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/ax7HydWDdk
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 28, 2018
Just a teenage kid poppin the collar for the ladies 😂 #oldheadshotday pic.twitter.com/QKRph0aqsi
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) April 28, 2018