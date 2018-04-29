Chamer, Radcliff winners of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Choctaw man and an Oklahoma City woman have claimed the top spots in the 2018 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Unofficial results from Sunday’s race indicate Nathan Chamer won the men’s race while competing in his first marathon with an unofficial time of 2.33. Chamer is a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital.

The women's race was won by Kristen Radcliff, who finished second in last year's Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. Unofficial results indicate Radcliff finished this year's race with a time of 2:54.

More than 23,000 runners were expected to participate in the 18th Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. Runners from all 50 states and 13 foreign countries were scheduled to compete in five races: the marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K and the kid's marathon.