Live Blog: OKC Memorial Marathon 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY- The 18th Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon complete coverage.
The 18th annual marathon is taking place around Oklahoma City benefiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
Be sure to use #RuntoRemember and your tweets could be featured during our coverage.
Al Maeder’s lead is shrinking. Nathan Chamer and Aaron Sherf are just seconds behind him at mile marker 20.
Pic Credit: Nick Oxford
Just a few of my fellow @kfor #RUNtoREMEMBER participants 😊 pic.twitter.com/Mf82ZHQSfe
— Lauren Daniels (@lauren_daniels4) April 29, 2018
Way to go, athletes!
Three people are being treated in the medical tent at the marathon.
The little ones are off!
Piper's first of many marathons! Gotta hurry to catch mommy finish the half! #okcmemorialmarathon pic.twitter.com/KAGCQT8xUw
— Daniel Northcutt (@DanielNorthcutt) April 29, 2018
Love the community #RuntoRemember #okcmemorialmarathon pic.twitter.com/15sPhgXjkB
— E Smith (@minnieolim) April 29, 2018
Our Kids Marathon participants are ready to run fast! Don't blink or you might miss them! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/NgxsPI8jSE
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
SHE SAID YES! #RunToRemember ❤️ @kfor @OKCMarathon pic.twitter.com/CVCAoEGkKz
— Lauren Daniels (@lauren_daniels4) April 29, 2018
She said yes. #runtoremember @kfortv4
A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on
Coming out of Lake Hefner, Al Maeder is still in front.
She said yes!!!
Al Maeder is already 17 miles into the race. He is expected to finish just before 9 a.m.
HALFWAY! We’re near W. Britton and May, officially the halfway mark for full marathon runners #okcmarathon @kfor pic.twitter.com/E1WePvhNo3
— Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) April 29, 2018
@OKCMarathon – it’s a beautiful day to remember. Thank you for an amazing race as always. #RunToRemember #okcmemorialmarathon #thefitclub417 #earnednotgiven pic.twitter.com/0RzVBjAH7U
— Joy Weis (@joyweis) April 29, 2018
Congratulations Amanda Goetschius, the women’s first place finisher for the Half Marathon with a time of 1:19:03! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/Dp5kVbzCsM
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
Way to go runners! #RunToRemember pic.twitter.com/kjvquIwdEh
— Bricktown (@_Bricktown) April 29, 2018
Camille Herron, who has won the marathon several times, is not running in today’s race. Instead, she is cheering on the runners.
That’s right, my bro is running 26.2 miles today #RunToRemember #RunOKC #okcmarathon #oklahomacitymarathon pic.twitter.com/MLF92UQl5O
— Amanda (@Perkyanda) April 29, 2018
Way to go Max McNeill of OCU! #thisisOCU #OCUtrack #RuntoRemember #RUNOKC @OKCU pic.twitter.com/TWyUH6MTsK
— OCU XCT&F (@OCUXCTF) April 29, 2018
First female runner at 11.6 #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/rwFiSrNpF4
— johnbudd (@johnbudd) April 29, 2018
Montgomery McKale is the women’s leader and is already 13.1 miles into the race.
Max McNeill is the men’s first place finisher for the Half Marathon with a time of 1:11:09. #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/wM5gucMOBs
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
Adorable #goals #okcmemorialmarathon #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/MAtjprBhFE
— E Smith (@minnieolim) April 29, 2018
FAVORITE SIGNS OF THE DAY #RunToRemember @kfor pic.twitter.com/66FYFxWKGh
— Nikki Kay (@NikkiKayKFOR) April 29, 2018
@LucasRoss serenading the @OKCMarathon runners on #gorillahill !!! @kfor #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/lIbiVNGUzK
— Lacey Lett (@laceylett) April 29, 2018
Max McNeill, a runner for OCU, has won the half marathon. He is from Scotland and says that he isn’t used to the sun and the heat while running.
Al Maeder, the male leader, is heading into one of the toughest parts of the race- the loop around Lake Hefner.
David Sykes, a survivor of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building, says the marathon is a way to not only honor the victims but it also helps victims heal.
Your half marathon winner. Max McNeal. #okcmarathon #runtoremember @kfortv4 @okcmarathon
A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on
And mom comes through! #gorillahill #okcmemorialmarathon #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/nN8JISHcLf
— Sanford Coats (@okwhodat) April 29, 2018
#RuntoRemember #okcmemorialmarathon pic.twitter.com/8ozViuj27g
— E Smith (@minnieolim) April 29, 2018
2 miles! #okcruntoremember #okcmemorialmarathon #5k
A post shared by Lenoh (@lenohrose) on
Waiting on the winners at the finish line. #runtoremember @kfortv4 @okcmarathon #okcmemorialmarathon
A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on
We’re looking forward to seeing all of the runners today at relay stop #3 of the @OKCMarathon! 👊🏃♂️#RunToRemember|#ForCityAndClub pic.twitter.com/AshhpnpiJ1
— Energy FC (@EnergyFC) April 29, 2018
It is BEAUTIFUL day for the @OKCMarathon and runners are doing great! We’re here near 50th and Classen where half marathon runners are coming through. @kfor #runOKC #runtoremember pic.twitter.com/0mrde4B2Zd
— Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) April 29, 2018
First runner at mile 11.6. #RuntoRemember #okcnmm pic.twitter.com/lE1NMIH4Hu
— johnbudd (@johnbudd) April 29, 2018
The kid and me cheering on the runners at #gorillahill #okcmemorialmarathon #RuntoRemember #CrownHeights pic.twitter.com/2aCdCqWSF1
— Sanford Coats (@okwhodat) April 29, 2018
The kids are getting ready to start their race. They have already completed 25 miles over the past several months.
A beautiful morning to run! #runtoremember #runokc pic.twitter.com/ITao3elAww
— Dace Lemieux (@D_ML011) April 29, 2018
Game day for the @OKCMarathon. Doing the kids marathon with these crazies. #RunToRemember pic.twitter.com/hogvqQSP1A
— Kevin DeShazo (@KevinDeShazo) April 29, 2018
It was my honor to help start & cheer on all the participants of this year’s @OKCMarathon. #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/wizgWPM8nc
— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) April 29, 2018
John Rex Rockets ready for the Kids Memorial Marathon! #RuntoRemember #RunOKC #Community 🚀🚀 @JohnRexSchool @OKCMarathon pic.twitter.com/ij7zjcn0iQ
— Brenda Hernandez (@brendatangopr) April 29, 2018
Motors officers escorting @OKCMarathon runners! Good luck to everyone! pic.twitter.com/T4IpiOhgQD
— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 29, 2018
Way to go Jessica Cain! Our first place female finisher of this year’s 5K with a time of 24:29! #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/TRnaigRypz
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
A HUGE congratulations to Jackson Southers, the male winner of this year’s 5K with a time of 19:58 #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/PH1wVWphnU
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
Sen. James Lankford and his family are also out and about, cheering the runners on this morning.
Al Maeder is currently the lead male runner. He is already 8.7 miles into the race.
Thunder drums! #okcmemorialmarathon #runtoremember #thunderdrums #5k
A post shared by Lenoh (@lenohrose) on
Bob and Betty Kinder, the couple who took the Internet by storm last year are at it again. Bob is even wearing his famous ‘Sexy Old Fart’ hat
We’re about 40 minutes in to the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!
Look who I found! #sexyoldfart It’s Bob & Betty! ❤️ #runtoremember @okcmarathon @kfortv4
A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on
Use #RuntoRemember, #KFOR, #KFORtv4 and your tweets could be featured on the broadcast!
The lead runner at this point, Al Maeder, is already 7 miles in to the race.
Seen at first water stop #RuntoRemember #okcmemorialmarathon pic.twitter.com/iJLfe55ZWS
— E Smith (@minnieolim) April 29, 2018
KFOR is proud to be the only Oklahoma broadcast facility to bring you this race live from start to finish for 18 years.
— E Smith (@minnieolim) April 29, 2018
It never gets old. #runtoremember #okcmarathon
A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on
I’m with @laceylett at Gorilla Hill 🦍 all morning for the @OKCMarathon! #RunToRemember #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/kqb4tqfiGu
— Lucas Ross (@LucasRoss) April 29, 2018
Thanks to the thousands of volunteers who are helping to keep the race going.
And they’re off! Come cheer on our participants as they begin to #RunToRemember ! pic.twitter.com/jeic4H1W0A
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
What @OKCMarathon runners see at 6 and a half miles in! @kfor @LucasRoss #RuntoRemember #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/GZCDz1o5M0
— Lacey Lett (@laceylett) April 29, 2018
Today, runners will pass 168 banners, each bearing the name of one of those who were killed in the Oklahoma City bombing. #RuntoRemember #okcmemorialmarathon #okc #oklahomastrong
— Jessica Laine (@jessilaine95) April 29, 2018
Ready to run!!!! #RuntoRemember #TeamOC @kfor pic.twitter.com/JPN3wcN4H1
— Lannea Pemberton (@LRpembert) April 29, 2018
There are still runners covering several city blocks waiting to cross the start line.
Several police officers are also competing in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.
The firefighters are out in force.
Racers are still crossing the finish line. It could take several minutes before all the runners are on the course.
The race has begun!!!
All the runners will be covered when they cross the finish line. They get wrapped in foil covers, which help regulate their temperature.
We’re about 3 minutes away from the start of the race.
Good luck, racers!
The wheelchair race has just begun!
MORE: They’re getting set here, getting ready for runners at 50th & Western, the halfway split! @kfor @OKCMarathon #RunToRemember #RunOKC pic.twitter.com/pXxDefy4k8
— Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) April 29, 2018
@OKCMarathon start time approaching catch wire to wire coverage @kfor @AirCoSo #Chopper4 #RunToRemember pic.twitter.com/eGfIYMAdjm
— Marc Dillard (@F5Video) April 29, 2018
We're so proud to partner with @OKCMarathon to support all of the #runtoremember participants & their families. Good luck to all of the runners! https://t.co/qBFRHCUJI7 pic.twitter.com/cyVi1NC4zZ
— MTM Recognition (@mtmrecognition) April 29, 2018
Flipping pancakes and gearing up for the start at the Pancake Breakfast with @FirstChurchOKC this morning! How are you fueling up for Race Day? #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/hlzIlridqv
— OKCMemorialMarathon (@OKCMarathon) April 29, 2018
Best of luck to all those participating in the @OKCMarathon today! We'll see you at the finish line! Have a great race! #RuntoRemember pic.twitter.com/E9g7UvK3gd
— Greater OKC Chamber (@okcchamber) April 29, 2018