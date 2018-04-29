Warm temperatures in store ahead of cold front

Live Blog: OKC Memorial Marathon 2018

Posted 5:59 am, April 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 06:02AM, April 29, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY- The 18th Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon complete coverage.

The 18th annual marathon is taking place around Oklahoma City benefiting the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:28 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:25 am

Al Maeder’s lead is shrinking. Nathan Chamer and Aaron Sherf are just seconds behind him at mile marker 20. 

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:25 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:22 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:20 am

Way to go, athletes! 

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:19 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:19 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:19 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:17 am

Three people are being treated in the medical tent at the marathon. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:17 am

The little ones are off! 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:16 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:15 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:13 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:13 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:12 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:12 am

She said yes. #runtoremember @kfortv4

A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:12 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:12 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:11 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:11 am
KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:11 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20188:11 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:11 am

Coming out of Lake Hefner, Al Maeder is still in front. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:09 am

She said yes!!!

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:07 am

Al Maeder is already 17 miles into the race. He is expected to finish just before 9 a.m. 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:04 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20188:02 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:01 am
KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20188:00 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:59 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:58 am

Camille Herron, who has won the marathon several times, is not running in today’s race. Instead, she is cheering on the runners. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:56 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:56 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:55 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:55 am

Montgomery McKale is the women’s leader and is already 13.1 miles into the race. 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:53 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:52 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:52 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:51 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:51 am

Max McNeill, a runner for OCU, has won the half marathon. He is from Scotland and says that he isn’t used to the sun and the heat while running.

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:46 am

Al Maeder, the male leader, is heading into one of the toughest parts of the race- the loop around Lake Hefner. 

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:45 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:45 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:43 am

David Sykes, a survivor of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building, says the marathon is a way to not only honor the victims but it also helps victims heal. 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:43 am
KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:43 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:42 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:40 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:40 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:39 am

2 miles! #okcruntoremember #okcmemorialmarathon #5k

A post shared by Lenoh (@lenohrose) on

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:39 am
KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:38 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:37 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:37 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:36 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:35 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:33 am

The kids are getting ready to start their race. They have already completed 25 miles over the past several months. 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:31 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:30 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:30 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:29 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:25 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:23 am

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:23 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:23 am

Sen. James Lankford and his family are also out and about, cheering the runners on this morning. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:21 am

Al Maeder is currently the lead male runner. He is already 8.7 miles into the race. 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:19 am

Thunder drums! #okcmemorialmarathon #runtoremember #thunderdrums #5k

A post shared by Lenoh (@lenohrose) on

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:15 am

Bob and Betty Kinder, the couple who took the Internet by storm last year are at it again. Bob is even wearing his famous ‘Sexy Old Fart’ hat 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:14 am

We’re about 40 minutes in to the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon!

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:13 am
KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:12 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20187:11 am

The lead runner at this point, Al Maeder, is already 7 miles in to the race. 

Jessica Sanchez April 29, 20187:11 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20187:02 am

KFOR is proud to be the only Oklahoma broadcast facility to bring you this race live from start to finish for 18 years. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:58 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:57 am

It never gets old. #runtoremember #okcmarathon

A post shared by Lance West (@lance_west) on

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:55 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:53 am

Thanks to the thousands of volunteers who are helping to keep the race going.

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:46 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:46 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:41 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:40 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:39 am

There are still runners covering several city blocks waiting to cross the start line. 

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:38 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:38 am

Several police officers are also competing in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:36 am

The firefighters are out in force. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:31 am

Racers are still crossing the finish line. It could take several minutes before all the runners are on the course.

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:31 am

 

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:30 am

The race has begun!!!

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:29 am

All the runners will be covered when they cross the finish line. They get wrapped in foil covers, which help regulate their temperature. 

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:26 am

We’re about 3 minutes away from the start of the race.

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:26 am


Pic Credit: Nick Oxford

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:26 am

Good luck, racers!

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:25 am

The wheelchair race has just begun!

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:24 am

KFOR-TV and K. Querry April 29, 20186:24 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:16 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford 

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:15 am

Pic Credit: Nick Oxford 

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:06 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:05 am

KFOR Digital Desk and Kari King April 29, 20186:04 am