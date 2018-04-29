Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Pittsburg County.

The incident happened Saturday just after 5 p.m. on SH 9 at Bower Road.

OHP says the 47-year-old motorcyclist and a Chevy Tahoe, with the driver, 58, and passenger, 46, inside, were both eastbound on SH 9.

According to OHP, the Chevy Tahoe was stopped in the roadway waiting for another vehicle to make a left turn. The motorcyclist hit the stopped Chevy Tahoe in the rear and then went into the westbound lanes where he was hit by a third vehicle, a Dodge pickup, with four passengers, a 43-year-old woman and three juveniles, and the driver, a 44-year-old man, inside.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers and passengers were not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.