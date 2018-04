UPDATE: The barricaded suspect is now in custody.

NORMAN, Okla. – Crews are responding to a suspect who has barricaded himself inside a home in Norman.

Officials say the incident started Sunday around 3:45 p.m. as a domestic disturbance.

One person was stabbed. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect then set a vehicle on fire before barricading himself inside a home near Rock Creek and Porter.

Fire marshals are on scene.

Officials are still investigating.