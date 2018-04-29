OHP: Odor of alcohol detected in crash that put Oklahoma man in hospital in critical condition

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Officials say an odor of alcohol was detected at a crash that put one man in the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened near Wyandotte Saturday just after 1:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 47-year-old driver was traveling westbound on the road when he “failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the left, and continued to travel before impacting a tree.”

OHP says the man was thrown from the vehicle approximately five feet.

He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri, in critical condition.

An odor of alcohol was detected, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.