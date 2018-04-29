Oklahoma Native Codey McElroy Takes WILD Path to the NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The name Codey McElroy doesn't resonate with a lot of Oklahoma State fans...or Texas fans...or Cameron fans...and others...

But it should.

Codey McElroy, a Chattanooga native, has taken the strangest path to the national football league.

He's an undrafted free agent that signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

See McElroy went to high school at Chattanooga, played baseball there and went to Eastern Oklahoma, where he played baseball, then transferred to Texas for baseball, then to Cameron university for baseball and then was drafted by the Atlanta Braves.

He retired in 2016, walked on at OSU to play basketball, became a baseball coach at Wichita State and then followed that up by walking on at Southeastern Oklahoma State as a tight end.

By the way, McElroy's one season in Durant was the first time he's played football since middle school.

He caught 14 passes for 173 yards and five touchdowns in that one season.

He's 6'6, 225 pounds and before you ask...he's not that old. Only 25 years young.

Dylan Buckingham has the wild story in the video above.