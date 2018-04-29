× Two alarm commercial fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire near NW 10th and Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

According to officials the building was full off 55 gallon drums towards the rear end of the structure.

It is still unknown what was in the containers, but fire crews believe the building might have been a chemical storage warehouse

Downed power lines outside the building also caused several vehicles to catch on fire.

There were no injuries reported, but officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.