Two men arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Oklahoma orchard

PORTER, Okla. – Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to steal from an orchard in Porter, Oklahoma, officials say.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary at the Livesay Orchards during the early morning hours on April 27.

Officials say two suspects first tried to steal a tractor, and then tried to steal items from a building on the property.

The suspects, later identified as Bryan Huddleston, 22, and Bradley Burchett, 28, fled on foot into the woods nearby.

Deputies then set up a perimeter and conducted a search for the suspects.

After 10 hours, deputies found Huddleston hiding neck deep in a creek, and later found Burchett hiding in tall grass.

“The area where the suspects attempted to make their escape is extremely rural in nature. There is woods, fields with tall grass, creeks, and several farm buildings and vehicles to hide in.” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “My Deputies were not interested in letting these 2 criminals escape justice. Where lessor men would have given up, my deputies stayed on the hunt for approximately 10 hours until both suspects were captured. I’m very proud of the dedication and resolve of my staff.”

Huddleston and Burchett are facing several charges, including second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Investigators later found stolen items not associated with the burglary at the orchard, and were able to connect Huddleston and Burchett to other theft crimes.

“These young men have been a crime spree that has plagued the Porter area for some time now,” said Sheriff Elliott. “My Investigators will be able to close several cases, and thankfully recover many stolen items, including vehicles and tractors back to the hard-working citizens of Wagoner County. We anticipate more charges to come.”