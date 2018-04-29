Watch: Kristen Radcliff is female winner of Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 25,000 runners took to the streets of downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday to participate in the 18th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

In addition to the athletes, several police officers and firefighters decided to participate in the race.

Firefighters and police officers from several stations across the country walked the course in full gear, including firefighters who were busy battling wildfires in western Oklahoma just a couple of weeks ago.

As the race began, Montgomery McKale took an early lead over the other female runners.

She held that position for much of the race until she was overtaken by Kristen Radcliff.

Radcliff had been leading much of the 2017 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon before she was overtaken by the winner. She ended up finishing in second place.

This was a different year and a different story.

After taking over the lead this year, she never lost it.

She crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 2 hours and 54 minutes. Her average pace was about a 6:41 minute mile.

Montgomery McKale finished in second place over three minutes behind Radcliff.