Woman injured after being hit by her own car in Jones

JONES, Okla. – A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by her own car.

Police say the woman had just arrived at church when the incident happened.

According to police, the woman got out of her vehicle, which then began to roll backwards, causing the open car door to hit her and make her fall. Police say the vehicle then rolled over the woman.

Officials say she forgot to put her car in park when she got out.

Amazingly, the woman only suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.