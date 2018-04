AMBER, Okla. – An 8-year-old Oklahoma girl was killed in a utility vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was in a 2018 Polaris Ranger on private property in Amber, Okla.

As the vehicle was turning, it ended up rolling over, injuring the young child.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.