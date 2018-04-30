× Bonnie Raitt cancels several tour dates due to health reasons

OKLAHOMA CITY – A blues singer is canceling several tour dates due to health reasons.

Singer Bonnie Raitt announced that she will no longer be able to join James Taylor and His All-Star Band for the first portion of their summer tour.

Raitt says following a physical, she learned that she will need to undergo surgery for a medical condition very soon.

“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon,” Raitt said.

Fortunately, she says the prognosis is good and she is expected to make a full recovery.

“This summer was to be Bonnie’s and my second summer touring together. We wanted to do it again because it was such good fun the first time, we didn’t want it to end. We are so looking forward to having her rejoin the tour in mid-June. Of course, there is no question as to the priority of your health, Bonnie. You will be constantly in our hearts and minds until we see you in June,” said James Taylor.

The first leg of the tour, including a stop in Oklahoma City on May 25, will now be an ‘Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.’

If you would like a refund, you may request it at your original point of purchase.