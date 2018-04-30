Cooking with Kyle: Avocado toast

OKLAHOMA CITY – I like to use small, toasted baguette slices and serve as an appetizer, but a large, thick, toasty slice of earthy bread makes a spectacular breakfast. This couldn’t be easier, and I have provided suggestions for toppings. Enjoy!

1 ripe avocado

Juice of 1/2 small lemon or lime

1/2 t – 3/4 t sea salt

1/4 t crushed red pepper

Slice a ripe avocado in half. Remove pit, and scoop out the flesh using a spoon. In a small mixing bowl, mash the avocado with the tines of a fork or a potato masher. Thoroughly mix in the lemon or lime juice.

Spread over toasted bread or baguette. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt and crushed red pepper flakes.

Enjoy as is, or top with any combination of:

Shaved radish (use a peeler)

Asparagus tips

Chopped, hard boiled egg

Smoked salmon

Grilled, chopped chicken

Crumbled bacon

A poached egg (could be a spectacular base for Eggs Benedict)

Get creative – these are merely my favorites.