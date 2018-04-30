Drivers prepare for Turner Turnpike construction

SAPULPA, Okla. -Construction will disrupt traffic for drivers in northeastern Oklahoma this week.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say lane closures will take place around Hwy 97 interchange near Sapulpa as construction on the expansion of the turnpike continues.

Beginning April 30, construction crews will close the eastbound outside lane of the Turner Turnpike from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to set up cranes for the bridge beam installation.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike will be closed from exit 211 to 221 B from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for installation of the south span beams.

On Thursday and Friday, the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike will be closed from exit 221B to 211 from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the north span beam installation.

Officials say drivers should find an alternate route to their destination during the overnight hours.