Foundation hosting a ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum for McClain, Cleveland counties

NOBLE, Okla. – A local organization is hosting an event for the community to get a better look at the candidates running for office.
The Noble Public Schools Foundation for Academic Excellence will be hosting a public forum to provide an opportunity for local residents to meet the candidates who are running for state office.
Those candidates will be representing Noble, Norman, Purcell, Lexington, Slaughterville, Wanette, Wayne, Pauls Valley, Goldsby and Newcastle.
The ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum will be on Saturday, May 12 at Noble High School, located at 4601 E. Etowah Rd. in Noble.
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.– HOUSE DISTRICT 20
Bobby Cleveland (R) Incumbent – Slaughterville
Anthony Mackey (R) – Noble
Tina Swayze (R) – Purcell
Jimmy Smith (R) – Lexington
Sherrie Conley (R) – Newcastle
Steve Jarman (D) – Pauls Valley
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – SENATE DISTRICT 16
Mary Boren (D) – Norman
Aleisha Karjala (D) – Norman
Claudia Griffith (D) – Norman
Gary Caissie (R)- Norman
Ed Crocker (R) – Norman
Becki Maldonado (R) – Noble
1:15 p.m. -2:15 p.m, – HOUSE DISTRICT 46
Jacob Rosecrants (D) Incumbent – Norman
Nancy Sangirardi (R) – Norman
Bryan Vinyard (R) – Norman
Jason Pedraza (R) – Norman.
“We believe that it is imperative for voters to be informed about their candidate choices going into the June primary and it is our goal to provide a venue in which our communities can come together collectively to personally vet the individuals that are vying to represent us. This moderated event will provide voters the unique opportunity to attend question and answer sessions that will allow all candidates a chance to share their views and strategies on important issues affecting our public schools and communities as a whole,” a news release read.