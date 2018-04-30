Friends, family seeking answers months after man’s shooting death

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is seeking answers and justice following the death of their loved one.

In November, authorities responded to a shooting near S. Junction St. and Arline Ave. in Muskogee. When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Brett Doty dead in his car.

Since his death, police have not made any arrests.

On Sunday, family members gathered for what should have been Doty’s 27th birthday. Instead, they came together to remember his life and seek justice.

“To know that they could just go on about their life like nothing happened and leave five innocent children out here without a father to raise them, how could you sleep at night?” Ariel Smith, the mother to two of Brett’s children, told FOX 23.

Friends and family believe that someone in Muskogee must know something about his murder.

“Brett was a good person, despite the faults that he may have had, he was a good man and he did not deserve this at all,” she said.