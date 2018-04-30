Gov. Fallin signs multi-billion budget into law

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed a budget bill that appropriates billions of dollars for state agencies.

Touted as the state’s largest budget, SB 1600 appropriates more than $7.5 billion to state agencies. It passed the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday before passing the Oklahoma House by a vote of 63-31 on Friday.

"In all honesty, there’s no such thing as a perfect budget but I want to tell you this is a really good budget. It’s the best budget I’ve seen since I’ve been here," said budget chairman Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.

Under SB1600, no agency will face cuts. The bill appropriates the following:

Oklahoma State Department of Education: $2.9 billion Oklahoma Healthcare Authority: $1.1 billion Oklahoma Department of Human Services: $729 million Oklahoma Department of Corrections: $517 million.



"There are things about this that we’ve never seen before. This is the highest budget we’ve ever had in the state and for education," said Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell.

On Monday, Gov. Fallin signed the budget bill into law.