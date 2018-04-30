“I love that plant,” Oklahoma woman says stolen plant had sentimental value

TULSA, Okla. – What may seem like an ordinary house plant for many people means the world to a local woman.

Erin Powell says she was stunned when she noticed that her 15-pound cactus had been stolen from outside her Tulsa home in October.

The plant had been given to her by her brother shortly before he died in 2006.

“It’s fascinating to see it grow and thrive, along with his daughter, and it’s such a lasting memory. It means the world to me,” Powell told FOX 23.

Powell posted signs and passed out flyers in attempt to find the stolen plant, but someone keeps tearing them down.

“I love that plant. I miss my brother, and I want him back. I know that’s not going to happen, but I had that and it was tangible,” she said. “To a lot of people it’s just a plant, maybe I’m acting a little crazy about it, but like I said, it’s a living memorial to him.”