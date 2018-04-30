× Surprise: IYC team shares big news with Oklahoma liver transplant recipient

OKLAHOMA CITY – The ‘In Your Corner’ prize patrol is back at it again.

Monday, we surprised 73-year-old Agnes Moore with a brand new heat and air system from Lennox.

“You’re going to make me cry,” she said. “Don’t make me cry. God bless you all.”

The widow is tough, given a second chance at life with a liver transplant 11 years ago.

Moore has been living without a reliable heat and cooling system for years.

TS Heat and Air owner Terry Shinn is about to change that.

“Well, my goodness,” Moore said. “If you leave a camera in here, you’ll see me dancing all over the place.”

Dee Watts of the Salvation Army saw something special in Moore.

“[I] said ‘This is it,’ she said. “I mean, I saw her paperwork and I said ‘This is the right one.’”

More help is on the way for the 73-year-old, including repairs to her bathrooms, kitchen and hot water heater.

Russell Shaver from Heritage Electric is pitching in the electric work.

“I think she’s the greatest thing there is,” he said. “She’s wonderful.”

Despite her challenges, Moore continues to give back to her senior community.

“I take them for their appointments or take them food or just help them however they need,” she said.

She’s vowing to do more but first letting others take care of her.

TS Heat and Air is moving fast on this one.

Moore’s new unit should be installed within the week.

We’ll check back.