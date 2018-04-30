Officials clear DHS worker’s name after identity theft on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Facebook post created in February shows what seems to be an angry case worker talking about a specific case.

The post said things like: "She actually thinks the judge will side with them. Lol, he does what the department says." It also said "I sometimes hate my job. The parents I work with are impossible."

It went viral after being picked up by a Facebook group DHS said they have a lot of issues with.

"Everyone who's been around this worker says it's completely uncharacteristic for her, it was not in line with her work values, her previous work ethic so it was highly suspicious for a number of reasons,” said Oklahoma Department of Human Services Spokesperson Sheree Powell.

DHS said the caseworker immediately went to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to report identity theft. She was placed on desk duty while authorities investigated.

Meanwhile, the post was deleted by the Facebook group.

"Our worker completely opened up her computer, her account passwords and gave permission for detectives to contact Facebook directly to get whatever information they needed from Facebook directly,” Powell said.

Last week, investigators cleared the caseworkers name.

Officials don't know who created the false account under her name - a big problem on social media. Facebook estimates as many as 60 million fake accounts on its platform, according to the New York Times.

DHS said this is the first time an employee’s identity has been stolen in this way.

"So, it's really a new reality for all of us in this agency, but it should be a wake-up call for anyone who has social media."

DHS said the employee is back on her normal shift.

Experts said you can spot fake accounts by looking at their friends list. If the majority of friends are from another state, it might be false. You can also check the web address to see if the name is different than on the profile.

If you suspect a fake account under your name, you can report it to Facebook.