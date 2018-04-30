Oklahoma City officer rescues chicken crossing the road

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police officers in Oklahoma City are sworn to protect and serve those in the community, no matter how small.

On Sunday, Officer Cook was at the OnCue near N.W. 10th St. and Portland Ave. when he spotted something strange.

“Just because we’re in the big city don’t mean we don’t have small town problems. There’s literally a chicken at 10th and Portland, and he’s crossing the road,” Cook said in a Facebook video.

Amazingly, the chicken decided to cross the road in a cross walk.

According to the Facebook post, the chicken was successfully rescued.

However, they say Cook never got to ask why the chicken crossed the road because “she lawyered up.”