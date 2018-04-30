Oklahoma City police officer rescues chicken, brings up age-old question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police officers often go above and beyond the call of duty, and now one Oklahoma City police officer's good deed is bringing up the age-old question: "Why did the chicken cross the road?"

It all started with an unusual scene playing out after sundown near N.W. 10th and Portland. The typically busy intersection became the stomping grounds of a hen.

News 4 wondered where she was when she flew the coop, so our crew cruised the nearby blocks and found plenty of spacious backyards but there was not one farm in sight.

However, Officer Cook wanted the public to know this was a problem that doesn't only affect rural areas.

"You know, just because we're in the big city, don't mean we don't have small town problems," Cook said in a Facebook video.

Before the hen put herself in real danger, Cook documented his time on the scene.

After rescuing her, the video was posted to social media, where it's garnering hundreds of shares, likes and comments. Most of the users are speculating as to why the chicken crossed the road.

One Facebook user suggested "a convenience store has more for a chicken to choose from."

Others thought maybe she was running away from the dinner table or reporting to work at KFC.

After some investigation, the police department responded to the burning question - saying they did not find out why the chicken crossed the road, adding they tried to interview her but she "lawyered" up.