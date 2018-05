× OSU’s Carson Teel is Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma State pitcher Carson Teel was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Teel threw eight shutout innings against Oklahoma last Friday in OSU’s series opening win over the Sooners.

Teel struck out a career high 12 and gave up just five hits in the victory.

The Cowboys swept the Sooners to take a three-game lead for first place in the Big 12 standings.