Registered sex offender arrested after allegedly sending lewd proposals to child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. — A registered sex offender was arrested after allegedly sending Facebook messages with lewd proposals to a 10-year-old girl.

According to police, Chickasha officers responded to a call from a woman on April 25 who reported that her 10-year-old daughter received sexually explicit messages from an adult male on Facebook.

Authorities say the messages came from a Facebook account for "Dusty Torralba," who actually turned out to be 29-year-old Dusty Lee Groseclose, a registered sex offender.

The affidavit states that the girl received messages asking for a full body picture, asking if she ever had sex and a message that said, "I can make you feel good."

The girl responded by saying she was only 10-years-old, and Groseclose allegedly responded with “mmmm perfect.”

According to police, Groseclose admitted to sending the explicit messages. He was booked into jail on charges of Lewd or Indecent Proposals to a Child.