× Roy Williams Going Into Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame next week in Arlington, Texas.

Williams led an Oklahoma defense that held Arkansas to just 50 total yards in the 2002 Cotton Bowl, a 10-3 Sooners win.

Williams was named the game’s defensive Most Valuable Player, with six tackles and two sacks.

Williams will officially be inducted on Tuesday, May 8, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.