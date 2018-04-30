× Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old Oklahoma City woman who left suicide letter

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old Oklahoma City woman who left a suicide letter.

Paula Juarez was last seen around 4 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of S. May.

Juarez has gray, short hair. Her vehicle is a dark blue, newer model Dodge pickup.

Officials said they tried to ping her cellphone but it’s turned off.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have information on Juarez’s whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.