Streetcar construction continues in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders are warning drivers that MAPS 3 streetcar construction in a busy part of downtown Oklahoma City will continue for another month.

In 2013, the Oklahoma City Council first voted to move forward with a proposed streetcar project throughout downtown.

“To alleviate the amount of vehicles that are on the road at any given time,” said EMBARK spokesperson Michael Scroggins.

Almost five years after it was approved by the city council, the project is almost complete.

Last month, the first of seven streetcars arrived in Oklahoma City. On Monday, a blue streetcar made its first appearance on Oklahoma City streets.

“This is the first time we’ve had a rail vehicle on city streets in more than half a century, in at least 50 years,” Scroggins said.

Officials say that due to the Thunder’s loss in the NBA Playoffs, crews will continue working at the intersection of Sheridan and Hudson.

The intersection will be closed until May 25.