Watch: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon volunteers cheer on child with walker

OKLAHOMA CITY – While thousands of runners took to the streets of downtown Oklahoma City to participate in the 18th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, but there were a few who stood out from the crowd.

Hours after the adults had started their trek on the course, children of all ages and abilities got their chance to cross the starting line.

For the children’s marathon, participants only had to run or walk one mile to complete their course. They had already logged 25 miles in the months leading up to the race.

When it was time to start, the children lined up and most took off in a sprint.

However, there was one child who was walking at the back of the pack.

Luke, who was walking with the help of a walker, continued on throughout the race.

As he approached the finish line, safety net volunteers created a tunnel for him and cheered him on.

In a video posted to Facebook, they can be heard cheering, "Let's go Luke."

In all, 24,677 people participated in this year's Run to Remember.