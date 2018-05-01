Authorities investigating package theft in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a package off of a porch in northwest Oklahoma City.

On March 2, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of N.W. 16th St. following a reported larceny.

According to the police report, the victim learned a package had been delivered by UPS, but it wasn’t on his porch when he got home from work.

The victim said he checked his security camera and noticed a stranger pulling into his driveway and stealing his package.

The alleged suspect is described as a skinny white man, standing about 6’0″ tall with brown hair and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket and tan pants.

He was also seen driving an older black Chevy Blazer.

If you have any information on the theft, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.