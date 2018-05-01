× Emergency officials preparing plan in case of severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY — With severe weather in the forecast this week, it’s time to get that plan of action ready if storms hit your area.

Emergency management officers with the City of Oklahoma City are doing their part to prepare for severe storms.

“When there’s severe weather, we monitor the local news media and we watch all the TV stations on these monitors so we can see the video feed from the storm trackers in the field,” said Oklahoma City Emergency Manager Frank Barnes.

A team of around 40 people keep their eyes on those screens, ready to activate any of the 182 warning sirens if needed.

Officials are reminding residents to have a plan in place and your shelter stocked up with items including, food, water, insurance papers, medicine, blankets and flashlights.