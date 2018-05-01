Former officer charged with DUI asking for bond to be reduced

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Oklahoma police officer is asking for his bond to be reduced following an alleged drunk driving crash that left one man severely injured.

According to a police report, former Ada police officer Adam Vanlandingham made an improper left turn into the wrong lane, causing Jerome Carter to hit him.

As a result of the crash, Carter was left with brain trauma, broken bones and bruised lungs.

According to court documents, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported smelling alcohol on Vanlandingham’s breath at the crash scene.

The report states that he admitted to having six to seven beers earlier in the day, but did not think he was heavily intoxicated.

Several days later, an arrest warrant was issued for Vanlandingham, and he was charged with a DUI that caused great bodily injury.

Initially, Vanlandingham's bond was set at $500,000 due to the extent of the injuries Carter suffered in the wreck.

On April 27, Vanlandingham's attorney filed an application to have his bond reduced to $10,000.

"The State's recommended Bond far exceeds that requested and set in similar matters, being roughly five times higher than that set in other DUI with Great Bodily Injury cases," the application reads.

The application states that while "there is no doubt that the injuries that resulted in this accident are devastating," it uses the fact that Vanlandingham wasn't arrested at the scene as proof that he isn't a flight risk or a risk to the community.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told News 4 that they didn't arrest Vanlandingham at the scene so they would still be able to upgrade the charges in the case.

The application also claims that Vanlandingham has remained in contact with law enforcement from the date of the accident, despite media reports. However, Vanlandingham told KFOR on April 27 that he had no idea a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors allege that Vanlandingham's bond should not be reduced.

"The Defendant continues to be a risk to the community due to his decision to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. At the time of the current accident, the Defendant was on probation for an earlier DUI charge in Pontotoc County," court documents from the prosecution read.

The document also states that Carter's life "has been forever changed" because of Vandlandingham's actions.

So far, the judge has yet to make a decision on whether or not to reduce Vanlandingham's bond.