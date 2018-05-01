Former Oklahoma police officer accused of being a drug trafficking and money laundering kingpin

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former Edmond police officer is facing federal drug trafficking and international money laundering charges in connection to an investigation alleging he ran an illegal steroid trafficking group out of his Edmond home and business fronts.

Christopher Thomas Caplinger was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on nearly two dozen counts involving possession, manufacturing, and distribution of anabolic steroids, along with maintaining a drug house and international money laundering. That indictment was unsealed late last week.

Caplinger and co-defendant, 54-year old Donald Ray Vincent, Jr., pleaded not guilty before a federal judge Tuesday.

According to federal court records, Caplinger, 55, ran the illegal steroid ring from early 2014 to late 2017, when federal agents raided his home in the 800 block of Benton Road.

It’s alleged that Caplinger was the leader of the drug ring, that involved Vincent and two others, who were also indicted.

Court documents say Caplinger obtained raw anabolic steroids from countries, like China and Turkey, sent the drugs to intermediaries in the United States, who would then re-ship the product to Oklahoma City where the manufacturing and distribution would take place.

In an effort to conceal the activities, prosecutors allege that Caplinger had a woman, Deborah Ann Crawford, open post office boxes for fictional companies, where payment for the steroids would be sent, as well as online PayPal accounts, for buying and selling the drugs.

Prosecutors say proceeds from the steroid sales were concealed by Caplinger and Vincent by depositing the money into a number of bank accounts in the names of others, including Crawford, as well as a state-registered automotive supplies business used as a front.

Money, court records say, was also stored at Caplingers and Vincent’s homes. Roughly $280,000 was found buried in Caplinger’s backyard, according to the indictment.

Steroids, which are used by some in the bodybuilding, sport and fitness communities to promote muscle growth, are considered a Schedule III drug by the U.S. government. Possession or sale of anabolic steroids, without a valid prescription, is illegal, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The use of steroids in professional sports leagues across the country and the world have been banned. Prolonged use of steroids can have serious side effects.

Federal agents, including the DEA, raided Caplinger’s home last November. Sources told News 4 at the time that drugs, weapons, and cash were seized from inside Caplinger’s home. Officers also raided a second location in Oklahoma City as part of the investigation.

This isn’t Caplinger’s first run-in with the law.

Caplinger, a retired Edmond police officer, pleaded guilty in 2009 in a felony police bribery case for his role in accepting money to help drunk drivers avoid prosecution. The case also scheme also brought down well-known Oklahoma City defense attorneys Josh Welch, David Ogle and Sam Kerr.

Caplinger pleaded guilty to bribing a police officer and conspiracy to bribe a police officer and received a deferred sentence.

Caplinger retired from the Edmond Police Department in 2004 after 20 years on the force.