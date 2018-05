Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALDTON, Okla. - Educators said they are taking the upper hand in protecting their students.

Healdton Public Schools has installed storm shelters that double as active-shooter shelters.

Thirty-five students and two teachers can fit in each shelter — enough for everyone in the elementary school to fit in.

The shelters also serve as reading areas for the students, who said they have no problem with them.