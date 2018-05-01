Metro woman accused of stealing over $10K from her elderly charge

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro woman is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from an elderly woman in her care.

Police allege that Truvenia Cornish stole the money from the woman over a four-month period.

The 75-year old victim moved into Cornish’s south Oklahoma City home after she was bedridden and needed help with basic daily functions.

According to court documents, Cornish was initially paid $900, but that amount was changed to $1,400.

However, the victim started making complaints to her son, who was living out-of-state at the time.

When he came to check on her, he discovered their account had been drained. The affidavit states that Cornish used the victim’s financial information to pay her cell phone bill, utilities, and online purchases. She also allegedly made several withdrawals from the bank teller and the ATM.

Investigators estimate Cornish stole in excess of $10,000 from the bedridden woman.

“Unfortunately, we see these kinds of cases all the time, where somebody takes advantage of the elderly, or someone who can’t take care of themselves. Someone who’s in a tough situation as it is and then they prey on the weakness and take advantage of them,” said Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Morgan recommends keeping a close eye on loved ones when they’re living in a similar situation.

“Help monitor their bank account, or let the bank know even,” Morgan said.

Cornish is charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.