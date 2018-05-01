× Officials: Landscaper calls 911 after seeing smoke pouring from Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters with several engines battled a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 60th St. and Tulsa Ave.

Officials say a landscaper noticed smoke pouring from the home and called 911.

Authorities tell News 4 that the fire appears to have started in the garage before it spread to the attic.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time and no injuries occurred.