Officials: Landscaper calls 911 after seeing smoke pouring from Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters with several engines battled a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 60th St. and Tulsa Ave.
Officials say a landscaper noticed smoke pouring from the home and called 911.
Authorities tell News 4 that the fire appears to have started in the garage before it spread to the attic.
Fortunately, no one was home at the time and no injuries occurred.
35.467560 -97.516428