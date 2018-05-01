× Oklahoma group to begin collecting signatures for recreational marijuana petition

OKLAHOMA CITY – This summer, Oklahoma residents will head to the polls to decide on the fate of a ballot measure.

On June 26, Oklahoma voters will head to the polls to vote on State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana for some patients.

Under the state question, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Patients would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug on them, six mature plants and six seedlings. They could also possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana, 72 ounces of edible marijuana and 8 ounces of marijuana in their home. At this time, there are no qualifying conditions and it would be taxed at 7 percent for all marijuana sales.

Those caught with up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana who “can state a medical condition, but not in possession of a state issued medical marijuana license” could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine not to exceed $400.

While the measure would legalize marijuana use for medical purposes, another group is pushing for legalized recreational use.

Green the Vote is seeking a constitutional amendment that would allow adults to use marijuana recreationally. The group hopes to get State Question 797, which would allow recreational marijuana, on the November ballot.

Isaac Caviness, the president of Green the Vote, said the group will begin collecting signatures on May 11, and will have 90 days to collect all 124,000 signatures.

They say they hope to take all of the signatures to the Capitol on Aug. 8.