Oklahoma man dies after he was bitten by rattlesnake twice

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is dead after he was bitten by a rattlesnake twice.

Family members say it all started on Sunday afternoon when 57-year-old Barry Lester was driving down a road in Osage County and saw a snake trying to cross the road.

They say he got out of his vehicle to move the snake, and was bitten.

“I don’t try to mess with them, and I discourage other people from messing with them,” Tulsa County Game Warden Carlos Gomez told FOX 23.

Family members told FOX 23 that Lester died while on the way to the hospital.

Game wardens say thousands of people are bitten each year in the United States by snakes, but only a handful succumb to their injuries.

However, Gomez says residents should always be cautious since venomous snakes are now coming out of hibernation.

“It’s warming up, they’ve been in hibernation,” said Tulsa County Game Warden Carlos Gomez. “They’re out and about on these warm days. They’re coming out looking for food and aggressively hunting.”