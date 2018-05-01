‘Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite’ file veto referendum petition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The grassroots group 'Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite' is filing a veto referendum petition on Tuesday.

They need a little more than 41,000 signatures by mid-July to get HB 1010xx to a vote of the people. The bill raised taxes on things like cigarettes and gasoline to help fund education and other state agencies.

The group feels the legislature needs to look for waste in state agencies before raising taxes on the citizens.

A group of angry teachers met them outside the Secretary of State’s office, accusing them of being against education.