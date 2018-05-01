× Police investigating possible homicide in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home near N.W. 87th St. and Harvey following reports of a dead body.

Officials at the scene say when they arrived, they found a woman dead inside a nearby home.

Police say her injuries appeared to be consistent with homicide.

At this point, there are no additional details being released.