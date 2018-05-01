Police: Suspects allegedly steal $500 worth of perfume from Oklahoma store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of perfume from a local store.

On April 26, officers were called to the Ulta store, located in the 6400 block of S.W. 3rd St., following a reported theft.

According to the police report, an employee said that two men could be seen hiding several fragrance bottles in their jackets.

As they were leaving, the men never attempted to pay for any of the fragrances.

In all, the report states the stolen merchandise was worth about $500.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.